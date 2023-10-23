Liam Rosenior on why Hull City's late pain must be remembered and his view on Southampton's celebrations at final whistle
In the vein, Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior is urging his 'absolutely devastated' players to channel the hurt of Saturday's punishing stoppage-time home loss to Southampton in the weeks and months ahead.
Rosenior, whose side visit Birmingham City on Wednesday night, said: "It's horrible in the difficult moments and I feel terrible at losing that game.
"But this is where you learn about yourself and the group. Sometimes, consequences of performances make you switch on a little bit more and I am hoping for that reaction on Wednesday.
"Maybe we needed to feel that pain. I love this group, they have great character and care about the club.
"If you saw the dressing room, they are absolutely devastated. But we have to use that pain now and not just on Wednesday, but the rest of the season.
"Because that second goal for me was unacceptable as a manager and what we stand for as a group. It's something we need to put right."
Saints players and management celebrated with gusto at the final whistle - shortly after Ryan Fraser's dramatic strike - and made straight for their contingent of fans at the MKM Stadium.
It rubbed salt into the wounds for City, but Rosenior had no issue with the celebratory scenes in any way.
He continued: "They should. They have just won in the last minute and I'd be the same.
"It means a lot when you win games and we love this game because we want to win. Fair play to Russell (Martin), he's a very good coach and they have very good players.
"Credit to them for scoring in the last minute; for us, we have to take the pain and swallow that."