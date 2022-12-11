Liam Rosenior pleased with a clean sheet and point from Hull City's tough trip to Watford

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior was happy see his lowly side claim a point from their trip to Championship promotion hopefuls Watford.

.

Hull, who moved ahead of Wigan and two points clear of third-bottom West Brom, also suffered an injury to midfielder Greg Docherty, who had to come off with a dead leg after replacing Pelkas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was really pleased with the players after the game because we have come away to Watford and got a clean sheet - and the players are disappointed that they haven't won the game," said manager Liam Rosenior.

Watford's Yaser Asprilla (left) and Hull City's Jacob Greaves battle for the ball (Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We created a lot of stuff from really good defensive shape, which is one of the things I have been really pleased about.

"I can see a real basis for moving forward and hopefully we can get more clean sheets because before I came in it was an issue. So I'm really happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was delighted with the way we defended set plays and got bodies in the way of things. We ran ourselves into the ground - and that's what it takes. That's the kind of attitude I want at this club."

Promotion-chasing Watford had to be content with a point from a goalless draw at home to Hull, who nudged themselves further clear of the relegation places in the Sky Bet Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slaven Bilic's side would have gone third had they won but moved fifth instead, while the Tigers leapfrogged Wigan and are now two points clear of third-bottom West Brom.

Both sides had chances to win it but it was certainly no classic at Vicarage Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watford's Hamza Choudhury and Dimitrios Pelkas of Hull both needed treatment early on after simultaneously tackling each other. Hamza continued with his right knee strapped but Pelkas had to be replaced by Greg Docherty in the 10th minute.

It was clear that Leicester loanee Choudhury was struggling, though, and the midfielder bowed out himself five minutes later, with winger Joseph Hungbo coming on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attempts on goal were sporadic, with Hull's Jacob Greaves sending a header from a corner well wide and Christian Kabasele sliding in to block Tyler Smith's shot from the right of the Watford box.

The Hornets' first effort came on the half-hour mark, with Tigers goalkeeper Matt Ingram diving to push away Joao Pedro's low drive after Jean Michael Seri's wayward pass had bounced off a home player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regan Slater fired a low effort at home goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann before Cyrus Christie was booked for tugging Ken Sema back, but that was about it for an underwhelming first 45 minutes.

Smith livened things up within two minutes of the restart after Docherty had played him in on the right of the box but Bachmann saved well with his legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie Jones was booked for an agricultural halting of Sema and moments later Ingram had to dive to paw away a shot on the turn from Pedro that was destined for the corner of the net.

Substitute Docherty had to come off himself before the hour, with Ozan Tufan - booed by home fans because of an underwhelming Watford loan spell last season - replacing him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yaser Asprilla came close to firing Watford ahead but Ingram was able to parry and the forward was hurt in a vain attempt to convert the rebound.

Pedro fired another chance over and Tufan should have punished his former club when Christie's cutback gave him a clear sight of goal but he blasted over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was certainly a day for substitutes being substituted as the ineffective Hungbo was replaced by Rey Manaj for the final 20 minutes.

Christie almost won it for Hull 10 minutes from time but Bachmann beat away his rising dive after the defender had danced his way into the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad