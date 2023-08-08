Liam Rosenior promises Hull CIty's 'unacceptable' performance will not be repeated

Liam Rosenior promised Hull CIty fans that the first time he had seen such an "unacceptable" performance from the Tigers would be the last as they went out of the League Cup to Doncaster Rovers.

Grant McCann set the League Two side up in a way which was also new to Rosenior – sitting off them and challenging Matt Ingram to break through them with the ball, and Hull had no answers. Doncaster ran out 2-1 winners.

The fans booed their frustrations and Rosenior, serving a one-match touchline ban for his red card at Norwich City, seethed in the stands.

Having started well and taken the lead through Oscar Estupinan, Hull went under to George Miller goals in either half.

"Unacceptable," was Rosenior's blunt verdict.

"It's the first time I've felt like this since I've been manager of the football club and it will be the last time.

"I can't put into words what I saw - lack of movement, lack of desire, it's everything I don't want to see in a team.

"Credit to Grant, credit to Doncaster but we've got a lot to work on very quickly.

Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

"I'm not going to hide behind the changes (nine to the team beaten at Norwich City on Saturday) because as a group we pride ourselves on the values and the cultures we're trying to create. I didn't see any of it. That's the thing that upsets me the most.

"I'll be honest, I didn't see it coming and that's why I trusted the players to make the changes I did. In training they showed me every day their work ethic, ebergy, appication and their support of the playerrs who started (at Carrow Road).

"To see that and be in the stand as well, it was the longest 90 minutes of my career by a mile, sitting up there not being able to affect anything.

"Now we'll see. We'll see what I'm made of, what the group are made of and I already can't wait for Saturday (when they host Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship)."

Her was critical of his players for not thinking for themselves when presented with Doncaster's plan.

"The boos and the jeers are from our own doing, my own doing," he stressed. "I know what needs to be done and it will be done.

"We deserve to be booed and jeered for that performance.

"I spoke to the players at half-time and said be more positive, play forward.

"We were trying to restart from the goalkeeper every time we had the ball. Be brave, take the ball, take risks.

"I'm not going to sit here and put all the blame on the players.