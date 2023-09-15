Liam Rosenior proud of Hull City for the spirit shown in draw with Coventry City

Liam Rosenior respectfully disagreed with Mark Robins over who was the more deserving of victory in Friday night’s Championship encounter between Hull City and Coventry City.

That both managers had to settle for a draw was a little more satisfying for Robins, whose Coventry side led through Joel Latibeaudiere’s 27th-minute header.

Hull earned a point through a header of their own, Aaron Connolly glancing home Tyler Morton’s cross four minutes from time, but it was the least they deserved from a second half which they bossed with their enterprising play.

"They’re a good team, it was a great game and a draw was a fair result,” offered Robins in summation.

Aaron Connolly gets in a shot for Hull City in the 1-1 draw with Coventry City. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Hull boss Rosenior countered: “I’d say I’d completely agree other than saying a draw is a fair result.

“First half they upper hand, we gave a goal way set play which is a pet peeve of mine.

“But they’re a good side, and Mark lives 200 yards from me and has been really good to me through my coaching career.

"They’ve lost one game, they’re going to be up there.

"So for us to go a goal down, for us to dominate the way we did, I’m really proud of the players today.