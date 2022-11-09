The former Derby County boss picked up his first win – in only his second game – as Hull manager as he watched his side come from behind to win 3-2 at Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Hull only had a fourth-minute goal from Dimitrios Pelkas to show for their first-half efforts as Callum Robinson then scored 90 seconds into the second half before crossing for Gavin Whyte to head the home side ahead. But Regan Slater fired in two goals in as many minutes to steal the show to give Rosenior his first win at Hull.

Speaking after the game, Rosenior revealed he was hopeful of having a new assistant coach appointed before this weekend’s home game with Reading.

“We are really close, there are a few complications because that coach is at another club. Hopefully we can get things done before Reading,” said Rosenior.

"If not, I am comfortable working with the staff. Everyone at the club has been so helpful to me and I couldn’t be happier with their input into this process.”

He added: “I am comfortable waiting because he is outstanding at what he does and he will help our process.”

Tom Huddlestone and Shay Given have been linked with a coaching position at Hull but Rosenior said neither men would be joining his staff. Huddlestone left Hull at the end of the season and joined Manchester United’s Under-21s side as a player-coach.

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior. Picture: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire.

Given, a former Republic of Ireland international with 451 Premier League appearances to his name, worked with Rosenior at Derby. He first joined the Rams as a goalkeeping coach and was then promoted to assistant under Wayne Rooney. He left Pride Park at the end of last term.

Questioned by BBC Radio Humberside if Huddlestone or Given would be on their way to East Yorkshire, Rosenior responded: "No. I love Tom but he has got a great job at Man United. I said to him that one day we will work together but it won’t be this time.

"Shay is another one, it is not Shay. He had a fantastic career and is a great coach but he is not the person I am speaking about.”

