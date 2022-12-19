Six weeks into Rosenior's tenure as coach, winger Ryan Longman says the Tigers are a completely different team and he is enjoying the transformation.
On Saturday Hull came from behind to draw 1-1 with Sunderland – their third draw in Rosenior's five matches. Only one has been won.
"I see real signs of progress in terms of the performance levels, the organisation – we look more solid, more difficult to beat," he said. "We're on the verge of being a really, really good team.
"We created great opportunities and it was just that final ball, that little bit of belief, the ball not quite bouncing in the box.
"I've said to the players we don't have to change too much, just stick with it and have a little bit more belief in the final third."
Longman was disappointed not to win after Oscar Estupinan missed a penalty and Sunderland's Elliot Embleton was sent off at 0-0, only for Ross Stewart to open the scoring. Ozan Tufan came off the bench to equalise.
"We had a few big moments and just couldn't find the back of the net," he commented. "I don't know how we went 1-0 down, I think we need to look into that.
"Our game has completely changed from the beginning of the season and all we are missing is the three points.
"As a winger I'm getting told to do what I love doing – getting outside and getting at players, putting balls in, getting shots off and creating things. If I didn't do it, he was going to take me off.”