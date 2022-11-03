Liam Rosenior tells Hull City players they will need to be brave to produce his style of football

Rosenior refuses to accept that any club can be in a relegation battle at this stage of the season but only one point above the bottom three and with owners who freely admit they are impatient, there is no question he needs results.

But the 38-year-old is also determined to play the game the right way, and he needs his players to be of the same mindset.After numerous references to his "philosophy", Rosenior was asked to spell out what it was in his first press conference back at the club he served as a player from 2010 to 2015.

"I think it's brave," he said. "I want to dominate and play out from the back. I want to have players in high attacking positions, constant full width to stretch the opposition but I also want an energy, an intensity and a pressing without the ball.

ALIGNED: New head coach Liam Rosenior (right) and owner Acun Ilicali

"You'll see it.

"Even last season at Derby (wehen he was Wayne Rooney’s assistant) the identity was clear. The biggest thing for me you need to play this way is to be brave. You speak about winning headers or tackles but it's about being brave to get on the ball after you've made a mistake.

"I don't mind players making mistakes, I want them to express themselves and not hide from the ball. That's going to be really important to play the way I want to play."

This is Rosenior's first management job, although he did have the first couple of months of the season as interim manager at League One Derby County before being let go so they could bring Paul Warne in from Rotherham United.

Choosing the right job was therefore important to him, and he said his relationship with chief executive Tan Kesler and chairman Acun Ilicali was vital.

"Obviously I've got a great affinity with the football club, it's a club I love and had some great times with but it can't be the only thing you take into account," said the 2014 FA Cup finalist.

"In terms of thinking logically about taking the job it was the chemistry between myself Tan and the chairman in terms of what they want from a manager. If you're working for a club where you philosophies aren't aligned, it's never going to work.

"As soon as we had the first conversation about the way I want to play football, the principles – and not just footballing principles but values for people we were all completely on the same page and that's key for success so I feel really comfortable coming here – not in an arrogant way, but comfortable that if I do the job in the way I believe I can we can all be successful together.

