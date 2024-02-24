Liam Rosenior tells Hull City to keep learning as they maintain Championship play-off push
It was far from the most thrilling game of the Championship season, even with Hull hitting the woodwork once and their visitors twice, but a real test tactically for coach Rosenior and his young side.
They were punished for sloppiness when Tyler Morton's over-ambitious pass conceded a long throw-in which ultimately ended with Darnell Furlong finding too much space to head in at a corner.
And they could have been so again when Regan Slater's laxity gave Adam Reach a chance he hit against a post.
But there was plenty of good too, led by Fabio Carvalho's brilliant goal to open the scoring from a well-worked short corner.
And with no other goals after Jed Wallace hit the crossbar and Jaden Philogene a post, the point was a good one if Hull heed their warnings.
"I thought we put ourselves in a great position against a really organised, well-structured team," said Rosenior.
"These games against fellow top-six rivals come down to such fine margins.
"It's a new group, we got seven players in in January, young players, it's a great experience for them to learn what it takes in terms of concentration in vital moments.
"If we take those lessons on board I think we're in a really good place.
"Once we got control of the game in our way Fabio scores a great goal and I think that period between Fabio's goal and their goal we're in complete control and on top of the game.
"That's why it's frustrating because football is about momentum changes and managing moments and we haven't quite managed to do that."
Of West Brom's equaliser, Rosenior said: "We're going to make mistakes, we're a young team. We just need to learn from the mistakes.
"We have control of the game, we play to Tyler, I think it takes a bobble, it goes out of play. They throw it in our box because Furlong's got the longest throw in football and we don't quite see out the danger.
"That's disappointing but at the same time I can't fault the players in terms of their engagement, their energy levels, their commitment. They've been excellent the last few weeks and if that continues I think we're in a really strong position.
"We have to remember where we've come from sometimes.
"I love the expectation, I want expectation – it's great.
"We want to finish in the top six and have a right go but it's a process. We're not going to get it right every single week, no team does.
"As long as we learn the lessons, this could be a really good point for us."
