Liam Rosenior will be a 'massive asset' for Hull City, insists Andy Dawson

Rosenior has verbally agreed a deal to be the new permanent City head coach and watched on from the stands in the club's 3-1 home loss to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

He is expected to be officially confirmed as head coach on Wednesday and is set to take training for the first time on Thursday.

The ex-City defender will take over a side who have lost six of their last seven home matches and are too close to the relegation zone for comfort.

Dawson, who has been in charge for eight matches in a temporary capacity, has confirmed he will be part of Rosenior's staff. He is expected to revert to his former role as first-team coach.

Dawson said: "I know Rosser. I have not spoken to Rosser, but he's a great guy and I am looking forward to working with him. He will be a massive asset and hopefully we can go forward and have another positive season.

"I will be working closely with Rosser.

"I have tried to help the team get results. I would have liked to have got more, but I will be working closely with Rosser to hopefully keep improving the team and have a really good season.

Acun Ilıcalı and Hull City's head coach in waiting Liam Rosenior. Picture Bruce Rollinson

"I have spoken to Tan and know what my role and responsibility will be. I played with Rosser for a lot of years. He's a great footballing guy and really intelligent and knows the game.

"Hopefully we can work closely together and have positive results on a Saturday and go home really happy.

City's defensive deficiencies were exposed on a night when their total number of goals conceded increased to 35 - the worst in the entire English Football League.

A goal on the hour from Cyrus Christie cancelled out Chuba Akpom's first-half opener.

But own goals from Tobias Figueiredo and Christie handed victory to Boro as City's alarming home form continued.

On their worrying number of concessions, Dawson added: "That's not the keeper and the back four. Its about from front to back and how aggressive and good we are without the ball.