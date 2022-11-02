The former Tigers full-back is expected to take his first training session on Thursday morning before being presented to the media at a 3pm press conference.

For the uninitiated, his job revolves around remedying the Tigers' appalling defensive statistics. No EFL side has shipped more than their total of 35 goals in 18 matches.

They conceded three in Tuesday's 3-1 home loss to Middlesbrough, their sixth reverse in seven home matches – with City having registered a clean sheet at the interval just once in front of their own supporters this term.

Liam Rosenior and Acun Ilicali watch Hull City v Middlesborough from the stands (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

City did rally in the second half and levelled on the hour. Unfortunately, their defensive implosion after that was lamentable and will have not been lost on Rosenior.

Midfielder Greg Docherty said: "It was disappointing. We shot ourselves in the foot again.

"They went ahead, but we reacted well and came out in the second half and did what we talked about at half-time and implemented it and put ourselves in a really good position and then conceded a soft, soft goal and it has been the story of the last few weeks.

"I feel a bit of de ja vu at the minute. It is something we need to eradicate quickly. You get yourselves in a decent position and the stuffing is knocked out of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Dochery of Hull and Boro's Hayden Hackney challenge for the ball (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"It is frustrating, because we want to play with the freedom we had at the start of the season, but just don't have that. But you need to keep on thinking back to that.

“We’ve got three games before the break and it is a bit of a 're-set.'"

Rosenior watched the game from the stands and will have a big job lifting a Hull side who must improve their defensive numbers to consolidate in the division – or face the consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Docherty added: "I have heard he was at the club before and people have spoken about him previously when he was a player.

"I have heard good things and about the job at Derby too. I was impressed how Derby went about things."