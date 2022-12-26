Liam Rosenior's Hull City suffer familiar frustrations after two more points dropped

Liam Rosenior admitted he is in danger of sounding like a broken record after Hull City dropped two more points at home to Blackpool.

For the fourth time in six matches under Rosenior, the Tigers drew, and for the second game in a row, it was 1-1 at home.

Also like the game against Sunderland, Hull gifted their opponents the lead with some sloppy defending and for the second match running they were unable to beat 10 men.

"It's like I'm going to be a broken record, I hope not," said Rosenior at full-time.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

"We gift the first goal again in a different manner. We were a little bit naive in our decision-making.

"Again we dominated the game - missed chances, missed chances, missed chances – but the character and resilience of the players to dominate the game again was good.

"But we have to turn these performances into wins. Have to."

The opening goal, scored by Sonny Carey, came when the Tigers unwisely tried to play out from the back.

"People are now going to speak about playing out from the back and I get it but it gives you a lot of things in terms of control," said former defender Rosenior. "We've had had control of just about every game since I came in, we just made a poor decision collectively on when it's right to play.

"If a team goes man to man on you and there's no movement or rotation, it's time to kick the ball. That's something the players will understand."

His opposite number Michael Appleton said: "We knew how they'd set up. We've been watching them quite a bit since Liam came in.

"Liam's doing his thing here and I hope he has success because he's a good football guy.

"We knew we could get a bit of reward if we pressed in the right areas of the pitch. We did that, it happened two or three times and luckily we were able to take one of them opportunities."

Adding to Hull's problem was their failure to put chances away, although at the third good attempt striker Oscar Estupinan head his first goal since early October.

"It was the same last week – we had 15 shots and two on target (then), this time it was 15 shots and one on target," said Rosenior. "They're good chances as well.

"We're creating, it's not that we're sitting back and defending for the whole game.

"We're dominating in the way we play.

"It's something I'm aware of and something we need to improve.

"Good strikers get chances and in the last two games he's probably had six or seven good chances he is but that's the reason he's the striker he is, he gets in good position.