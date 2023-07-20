All Sections
Liam Rosenior's summer wish regarding Hull City signing Liam Delap following his arrival from Premier League side Manchester City

PRE-SEASON assumes particular importance to new signings - and it most certainly applies in the case of Liam Delap.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 20th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

The England under-20 striker, who has joined Hull City on a season-long loan from Manchester City, made his introduction to home supporters as a late substitute in the 1-0 friendly win over Barnsley.

It was a night when Delap - who struggled in loan spells at Preston and Stoke last term - missed a gilt-edged chance to find the net.

Boss Liam Rosenior is confident that sharpness will arrive.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Liam Delap of Stoke City reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Cardiff City at Bet365 Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Liam Delap of Stoke City reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Cardiff City at Bet365 Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).
The Hull chief, who dismissed talk of Vaughn Covil moving to City's sister club Shelbourne, said: "That's part of his learning and sharpness. I think a sharp Liam Delap kicks it in the net with one touch.

"I need him to score a goal in pre season, so he just has that confidence. Because when he is confident, you see his power, pace and energy.

"He is going to be a real threat to teams and I am still absolutely delighted that we signed him."

Rosenior has confirmed that a deal to sign former Everton and Wolves left-back Ruben Vinagre is 'nearly done.'

City are continuing to assess ex-Brighton defender George Cox, who is on trial and impressed on Tuesday.

