Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips admits it is frustrating to play a bit-part role for England at the 2022 World Cup but when looking at the form of the players ahead of him he concedes he “can’t really argue”.

The 27-year-old Yorkshire-born midfielder started every game for the Three Lions as they reached the final of the Euro 2020 championships last summer before losing to Italy on penalties at Wembley.

Phillips made the move to Manchester City from Leeds in the summer but has seen his game-time severely limited due to injury. He returned to action the week Southgate announced his 26-man squad for the World Cup.

Given his injury problems and lack of game time, Phillips was an unused substitute in England’s first two fixtures before coming off the bench to assist Marcus Rashford in the 3-0 group-stage win over Wales.

England's midfielder Kalvin Phillips takes part in a training session at the Al Wakrah SC Stadium in Al Wakrah, south of Doha, on December 7, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. - England and France will meet in one of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-finals on December 10. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

He then had an eight-minute cameo in the last-16 victory over Senegal. The form of the three men operating in midfield for Southgate – Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice – has helped England reach a quarter-final showdown with France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday night.

Phillips believes facing the reigning world champions is a “massive game” and is ready to play his part – even if he does not end up featuring.

“Every player in this situation is going to want to be on the pitch and play,” he said.

“If you’re not, you just do your best to support the boys and when you are involved, hopefully you can play well. I’m just looking forwards to the atmosphere and occasion, as well.

England's coach Gareth Southgate watches his players during a training session at the Al Wakrah SC Stadium in Al Wakrah, south of Doha, on December 7, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. - England and France will meet in one of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-finals on December 10.(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m not playing as much, which can be frustrating but when you look at the players that are playing in front of me and how well they are playing, I can’t really argue.”

Rice missed training on Wednesday with illness before making his return for Thursday’s session. If the West Ham midfielder is not passed fit for the fixture with France, Southgate is likely to call upon Phillips.

Below we have predicted the England starting line-up for Saturday evening’s game. If Rice has overcome his illness, it could mean an unchanged line-up for the Three Lions – with Yorkshire’s Kyle Walker tasked with containing the threat posed by Kylian Mbappe.

Harry Maguire and John Stones should keep their places in the heart of defence while only injury would see ex-Bradford City loanee Jordan Pickford lose his spot. Luke Shaw looks set to retain his place at left-back while the midfield remains the biggest uncertainty.

Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham partnered to great effect against Senegal alongside Rice – whose fitness remains a slight doubt. Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka could pose plenty of problems for the French defence after the latter pair both scored against the African champions.

