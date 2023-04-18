BARNSLEY lost huge ground in the League One promotion race after being forced to settle for a goalless draw at Lincoln City.

Michael Duff’s side huffed and puffed but failed to unlock the door in a frustrating encounter at Sincil Bank.

And results elsewhere could not have gone any worse as title-chasing Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday all picked up wins.

It leave’s the Tykes six points off the promotion pace and seven points off table-topping Argyle with four games to go.

TOP PRESSURE: Barnsley manager Michael Duff Picture: Adam Davy/PA

After putting five past relegated Forest Green at the weekend, the visitors were shut out for the first time in ten games.

It was a poor game for the neutral with chances at both ends at a premium.

James Norwood had a half chance on the half-hour mark, but he could only head wide before play was briefly stopped so players could break their fast for Ramadan.

Herbie Kane squandered a great chance just minutes later as he fired over the bar.

It was the hosts who went closest to scoring.

Paudie O’Connor could have sent Mark Kennedy’s Imps into the break ahead as his header rattled the bar on the stroke of half-time.

And after the break Dylan Duffy’s nodded onto the roof of the net.

The visitors rung the attacking changes as they tried to force the issue.

But they failed to break down the resolute hosts, who stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

Lincoln City: Wright, Poole, Jackson, O’Connor, Sorensen, Virtue, Erhahon, Boyes, Duffy (Oakley-Boothe, 71), Plange (Makama 90+2), Shodipo (Roughan, 71). Unused substitutes: Long, Sanders, Eyoma.

Barnsley: Insted, Thomas, Andersen, Kitching, Williams, Kane (Thomas, 67), Connell, Phillips, Larkeche (Benson, 82), Cole (Watters, 67), Norwood (Tedic, 68). Unused substitutes: Collins, Russell, Cundy.