Lincoln City boss stands by Josh Vickers decision ahead of Rotherham United clash

The 26-year-old was let go by the Imps upon the expiration of his contract in the summer of 2020 before he joined the Millers as a free agent in November of the same year.

Vickers has kept a remarkable 12 clean sheets in his last 16 games for Rotherham but ahead of Lincoln's trip to South Yorkshire on Tuesday night, Appleton insists he has no regrets about letting the goalkeeper leave Lincoln 18 months ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At the time, it was the right thing to do,” said Appleton.

“The season we had last year, I don’t think Josh would have been happy being a number two. There’s so many variables that can happen with players when they leave or don’t leave."

He continued: “From Josh Vickers’ point of view, it’s great that he was given an opportunity."

The Imps are facing somewhat of a goalkeeping crisis with on-loan goalkeeper Josh Griffiths likely ruled out for the season with ankle ligament damage.

Jordan Wright has played between the sticks for Lincoln in recent outings but the club are reportedly keen on bringing another goalkeeper in on an emergency loan.

MANAGER: Lincoln City's Michael Appleton. Picture: Getty Images.

Appleton added: “We’ve been happy with Josh Griffiths. He had a difficult start but came through that, but has unfortunately got injured.