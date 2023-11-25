Lincoln City v Barnsley FC: Neill Collins reveals inspiration from Reds legend in treatment of Jack Shepherd

Lincoln City v BarnsleyTHE protective arm of a Barnsley legend put Neill Collins on the road to a long and successful career as a centre-half in the EFL.

The duty of care that Mick McCarthy showed to him has never been forgotten. Now in the managerial realm, Collins is employing those methods towards a present-day young Reds defender making his way as a professional in Jack Shepherd.

The former Pontefract Collieries and Penistone Church player, 22, who quit his job as a kitchen-fitter to join the club in the summer, has been blooded at first-team level this term by Collins, but remains a work in progress, understandably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collins sees a bit of Shepherd - who had a difficult evening at Bradford City on Tuesday night which culminated in his late dismissal in the heavy EFL Trophy group loss - in himself from his early days, starting out.

The Reds chief said: "I look at Jack and see a lot of similarities that I took into professional football - going from Dumbarton in the second division in Scotland to Sunderland and Mick McCarthy did a great job at protecting me.

"I played nearly 15 games that (first) year. That's why Jack, despite doing really well, we’ve felt the need to take him back out at times. I know he's going through a lot.

"He'll come back. He’s a fantastic attitude and lad and we talk about lads having a desire to improve and learn and he's got that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preparation for today's trip to Sincil Bank has not been made easier by the fact that the club's international brigade only arrived back late this week - and have had limited training time with the team.

Derby County's James Collins (left) and Barnsley's Jack Shepherd (right) battle for the ball during the recent Sky Bet League One match at Pride Park. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

It's an occupational hazard for the Reds, with Collins carrying on regardless.

Collins, whose side will be backed by a sell-out 1,800 travelling contingent, added: "Jon Russell and Devante (Cole) arrived back on Thursday, so we didn't see them until Friday. Callum Styles was back Thursday and Fabio Jalo on Thursday/Friday, so it's not ideal.

"I can imagine that teams in the Premier League who have 20 players away find it really tough. But we'll be ready to go to Lincoln, they played on Tuesday night, so they have had a fair schedule.

"It's not like we are the only team who have issues.