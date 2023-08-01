Lionesses 6 China 1: Lauren James double sends England soaring into World Cup knockout rounds

England star Lauren James said her performance in the 6-1 World Cup romp over China was “what dreams are made of” as she helped the Lionesses advance to the knockout stage.

Playing in the No 10 role, the Chelsea player scored twice and produced three assists, while also having a goal disallowed, as the Lionesses finished top of Group D in style to set up a last-16 tie with Nigeria next Monday.

James, who also scored against Denmark, has been the standout player for Sarina Wiegman’s side and enjoyed her evening in Adelaide.

“Obviously it’s what dreams are made of,” she said.

In the frame: Lauren James of England, centre, celebrates sweeping in England's third goal against China, and her second of the tournament. She would add another in the 6-1 win that booked their place in the next round (Picture: Sarah Reed/Getty Images)

“Happy for the team and everyone is buzzing and looking forward to going into the next round.

“I felt free, whether I am on the wing or in the middle, I am just happy to be on the pitch playing and enjoying my football. I am happy I can contribute to goals as well.”

On her sublime first-time finish at the far post for her second goal, she added: “I think like the last game, I just thought ‘Why not? Hit it and see what happens’.”

And James says more is to come, adding: “For sure, each day, each game I am looking to improve and get better. There are many more years of improvement. I can always get better.

Harrogate's Rachel Daly (C) celebrates scoring her team's sixth goal against China and her first of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup (Picture: BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I just need to stay focused and hopefully that can happen.”

Alessia Russo opened her account for the tournament after four minutes while Lauren Hemp and James made it three by the halfway point, with James seeing another chalked off following a VAR check in stoppage time at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium.

Wang Shuang clawed one back with a spot-kick after the break, but strikes from substitute Chloe Kelly and Harrogate-born Rachel Daly assured the Lionesses of a dominant victory in front of 13,497 in the stands.

England next travel back to Brisbane, where they will face Nigeria in the last 16 on Monday.

While England’s 1-0 group-stage victories over Haiti and Denmark might have felt like home contests, China received tremendous, flag-waving, drum-banging support at the home of A-League’s Adelaide United.

After much speculation as to how boss Sarina Wiegman would cope without injured midfielder Keira Walsh, who remained at England’s New South Wales base camp, the answer came in the form of Manchester United’s Katie Zelem, making her first start for the Lionesses.

Jess Carter and Hemp both returned, with Ella Toone and Kelly making way.

England’s opener came as a result of a fine pass from Hemp in the build-up and a header from James to set up Russo to slot past Zhu Yu.

With the goal, Russo ensured England became the first side in Women’s World Cup history to score at least once in 16 consecutive matches, and, for the first time this tournament, they were not done.

While there had been numerous reassurances that new connections were forming in training, actions in Adelaide finally began to back up those words.

After Millie Bright’s booted clearance halted a wave of Chinese momentum in England’s final third, the Lionesses were back on the prowl with a passing sequence that began with Bright then James, resulting in Hemp sliding home England’s second.

Lucy Bronze watched her header ping off the far post and she could not manage to make anything out of her own rebound, firing wide, while Zhu got her fingertips on Georgia Stanway’s nodded effort.

But James, who scored the only goal against Denmark, soon extended the Lionesses’ advantage to three goals from Alex Greenwood’s free-kick, which she calmly curled over the heads of a crowd of red shirts and in for her second of the tournament.

It almost looked as though the Chelsea forward had made it four in stoppage time but, following a lengthy VAR check, Australian referee Casey Reibelt ruled Bronze offside in the build-up.

Mary Earps was alive to Wu Chengshu’s low, drilled effort after the restart, then Bronze found herself once again on the wrong end of a video replay, this time punished for a handball that appeared to have hit her chest. Reibelt, however, pointed to the spot and striker Wang made no mistake as she sent Earps the wrong way to claw one back for China from a 57th-minute penalty, with Bronze booked for her protest.

It was not long before England restored their three-goal advantage through James, who lifted the ball past Zhu from Carter’s fine pass to make it 4-1 after 66 minutes.

