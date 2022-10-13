The on-loan Liverpool forward has had to be patient this season, but caught the eye as a first-half substitute against Leyton Orient. Now McSheffrey has to consider if he should start at Carlisle United on Saturday.

"He's chomping to play, he wants to play," said his manager of the 19-year-old.

"He came to the club on the back of a good start.

FREEDOM: Doncaster Rovers forward Max Woltman, who is on loan from Liverpool

"Lee Tomlin (who has since retired) was at the club so he was cover for him, really, as well as the striking and wide departments. But he's been competing with really good players so he's had to be patient.

"He did really well last week coming on in circumstances that were quite difficult after a poor first half but he played with a freedom.

"I just want him to keep bringing that to the table.

"He's a fit young lad so if he's selected to start, he'll be fine.

"It's his first journey in first-team football on a regular basis and training every day with a first team but he's ready if called upon."

Kieran Agard is back in the squad after missing Tuesday's Football League Trophy defeat to Barnsley with food poisoning but fellow forwards Aidy Barlow and Reo Griffiths were both withdrawn at half-time in midweek with injuries.

"Aidan picked up another little niggle and came off at half-time so he more than likely won't be available but the other two (players who returned from injury, Tom Anderson and on Taylor) will be available for selection in the squad.