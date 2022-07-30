Is Liverpool v Manchester City on terrestrial TV and will Erling Haaland play?

Premier League champions Manchester City will play FA Cup winners and league runners-up Liverpool in the traditional season curtain-raiser.

The game kicks-off at 5pm and is being played at Leicester instead of Wembley due to the final of the women’s European Championships taking place at the national stadium on Sunday.

The game is being shown live on ITV1 (coverage begins at 4.15pm) and ITV Hub.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City (Picture: Getty Images)

Manchester City’s new summer signing Erling Haaland was named in the starting line-up for the Community Shield but Liverpool’s big-name arrival Darwin Nunez was left on the bench at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Haaland, a £51million arrival from Borussia Dortmund, was named up front alongside Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish, with fellow new signing Kalvin Phillips named among the substitutes.

Nunez, a potential £85m club-record signing, continued his integration into his new surroundings on the bench despite scoring four in one half of a friendly against RB Leipzig.