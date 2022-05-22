Manchester City pip Liverpool to Premier League title on dramatic final day

City trailed Aston Villa 2-0 midway through the second half but still had the title in their grasp on goal difference because Liverpool were only drawing 1-1 at home to Wolves.

One goal would for Liverpool would have swung the title to Anfield, but three goals in six minutes turned the game on ists head at the Etihad Stadium as City clinched the title.

Ilkay Gundogan scored in the 76th and 81st minutes with Rodri heading in an equaliser in between as City won a fourth Premier League title under Pep Guardiola and sixth in 11 seasons.

Manchester City's Rodrigo runs to celebrate after scoring his side's second goal (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Liverpool finally did break through against Wolves to win 3-1 but it was only good enough for second place.

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson (left) and Jordan Henderson during the Premier League match at Anfield (Picture: PA)