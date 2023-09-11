Look at the commemorative charity short England will wear ahead of Tuesday's Scotland game

England will wear limited edition warm-up shirts to raise money for charity before Tuesday's friendly at Hampden Park.

The game is being played to mark the 150th anniversary of the first official match of the world football’s oldest international fixture, which was actually played at Hamilton Crescent, six miles from the modern-day Hampden Park, on November 30, 1872.

Before the game England will wear limited edition jerseys bearing the original crest from that game, which will later be auctioned to raise money for The FA’s official charity partner, Alzheimer’s Society.

The one-off auction in support of Alzheimer’s Society is now live HERE and will run until 8pm on Saturday 30 September.

ANNIVERSARY SHIRT: England captain Harry Kane wears a unique warm-up shirt ahead of the 150th anniversary heritage match against Scotland at Hampden Park

The FA’s partnership with Alzheimer’s Society is helping to raise vital funds towards research that will help transform the future of dementia diagnosis, speeding up how quickly we are able to diagnose dementia.

Diagnosis rates hit a five-year low during the pandemic and have stagnated ever since, leaving tens of thousands of people living with undiagnosed dementia. Dementia devastates lives. One in three people born today will go on to develop it in their lifetime. It is the UK’s biggest killer, but too many people still think dementia is just a sign of normal ageing, unsure of the symptoms, and too afraid to visit their GP.