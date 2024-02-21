Lots of high Bradford City player ratings despite EFL Trophy semi-final disappointment
The Bantams battered Wycombe Wanderers for 90 minutes and were punished for a stoppage-time slip-up just as a penalty shoot-out was looming. Their performance, rather than the result, is reflected in their player ratings.
Colin Doyle – did not have a save to make until the 80th minute 6
Brad Halliday – a constant threat in the second half in particular 7
Ciaran Kelly – had not had much to do when he went off injured 6
Sam Stubbs – actually played very well until being robbed in possession for the winning goal 6
Jonathan Tomkinson – the centre-back was another who had a quiet night 6
Richie Smallwood – formed a good midfield partnership with Kevin McDonald 6
Kevin McDonald – his passing in midfield was very good 7
Alex Gilliead – churned up and down the most difficult part of the pitch to good effect in the second half 8
Clarke Oduor – a lively attacking presence 7
Calum Kavanagh – looks a talent but was better making chances than taking them 7
Tyler Smith – his first-minute miss set an unfortunate tone 6
Substitutes:
Liam Ridehalgh (for Kelly, 47) – playing left-sided centre-back for a side who had so much of he ball suited him well 7
Tyreik Wright (for Smith, 75) – unable to make an impact when he came on 5
Harry Chapman (for Tomkinson, 90+4) – unable to convert the last chance of the game 4
Bobby Pointon (for Smallwood, 90+4) – N/A
Not used: Derbyshire, Wadsworth, Hadi.
