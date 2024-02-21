All Sections
Lots of high Bradford City player ratings despite EFL Trophy semi-final disappointment

Bradford City missed out a Football League Trophy final in the most agonising fashion.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 21st Feb 2024, 22:39 GMT

The Bantams battered Wycombe Wanderers for 90 minutes and were punished for a stoppage-time slip-up just as a penalty shoot-out was looming. Their performance, rather than the result, is reflected in their player ratings.

Colin Doyle – did not have a save to make until the 80th minute 6

Brad Halliday – a constant threat in the second half in particular 7

Ciaran Kelly – had not had much to do when he went off injured 6

Sam Stubbs – actually played very well until being robbed in possession for the winning goal 6

Jonathan Tomkinson – the centre-back was another who had a quiet night 6

Richie Smallwood – formed a good midfield partnership with Kevin McDonald 6

IMPRESSIVE: Bradford City's Calum Kavanagh pulls an effort just wideIMPRESSIVE: Bradford City's Calum Kavanagh pulls an effort just wide
Kevin McDonald – his passing in midfield was very good 7

Alex Gilliead – churned up and down the most difficult part of the pitch to good effect in the second half 8

Clarke Oduor – a lively attacking presence 7

Calum Kavanagh – looks a talent but was better making chances than taking them 7

Tyler Smith – his first-minute miss set an unfortunate tone 6

Substitutes:

Liam Ridehalgh (for Kelly, 47) – playing left-sided centre-back for a side who had so much of he ball suited him well 7

Tyreik Wright (for Smith, 75) – unable to make an impact when he came on 5

Harry Chapman (for Tomkinson, 90+4) – unable to convert the last chance of the game 4

Bobby Pointon (for Smallwood, 90+4) – N/A

Not used: Derbyshire, Wadsworth, Hadi.

