LOUIS JONES is determined to grab his chance of first-team football with both hands as the second-choice Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper continues to impress.

Thrust into first-team action following an injury to Ian Lawlor, the 24-year-old’s three-match run in the first team has coincided with a much-needed change of form for the South Yorkshire club.

Two league wins and a an EFL Trophy victory over Everton U21s have breathed life into a season which was starting to cause concern.

Victory over Gillingham on Saturday was enough to lift Rovers into 18th place in League Two, and Jones is delighted to have played his part.

Louis Jones of Doncaster Rovers (Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Academy graduate said: “I’ve got unfinished business here. I’ve got more to show and levels that I’ve not had the opportunity to show to the fans.

“They support us every week and as long as we perform, we’ll get that support. That’s been shown in the example of me. If I perform, they back me and if I don’t, they’ll let me know.

“I think I’ve done well. I think I’ve probably matured in terms of making the correct decisions. I’m really happy with how the last three games have gone.”

He is, however, quick to point out that recent success has been achieved through a team effort, and not just down to his performances in goal.

“I’m really happy to step in and do my job for the team,” he said. “One clean sheet in three - we probably want better than that if we can. We’ve conceded a lot of goals and that’s a team thing we’ve looked at and worked on.

“We’ve got three wins but it’s not just me obviously, it’s a team effort and we’ve done really well in that aspect.