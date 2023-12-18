Luke Armstrong and Harrogate Town finally part ways after Wrexham's bungled transfer wasted half a season

Harrogate Town have finally resolved the saga of Luke Armstrong's future after the failed August transfer which ruined his season and disrupted theirs.

Armstrong - Harrogate's top-scorer in his two full seasons at the club - refused to play the opening matches of this campaign amidst interest from a number of clubs but after having bids rejected in August Wrexham waited until the very end of the transfer window to finally agree a deal.

But when the League Two side did not file the paperwork in time, the Football League failed to ratify the deal despite both sides thinking it had gone through, and the Sulphurites signing a replacement.

It left them with an unhappy striker manager Simon Weaver announced in November he no longer intended to select.

MOVING ON: Harrogate Town centre-forward Luke Armstrong

But finally all parties can now move on after agreeing a move to League One Carlisle United, which will come into effect as soon as the next transfer window opens.

“Harrogate Town, Carlisle United and Luke Armstrong can each confirm they have all reached and completed an agreement for a permanent transfer on 1 January 2024," said a joint statement.

"Having already successfully completed his medical at Brunton Park, Luke will now leave Town with immediate effect to begin training with United, pending the opening of the transfer window and transfer of his registration.”

Hollywood-owned Wrexham were in the market for a new striker once Paul Mullin picked up an injury against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in the United States of America.

With Notts County and Carlisle amongst the other interested clubs, Harrogate were adamant they would not sell Armstrong for less than their valuation of him, Weaver announcing 48 hours before the deadline no deal would happen because time was running too late.

In the end, Wrexham thought they had forced something through, causing Harrogate to sign their former loanee Josh March as a replacement, despite him being injured at the time.

Owner Irving Weaver had to pump extra funds into the North Yorkshire club to stop them breaking any financial fair play rules.

March is yet to score in his second spell at Wetherby Road, having made four league starts and five substitute appearances.

Armstrong's only goal of the season came before his Wrexham move collapsed. He has made just six starts and as many appearances from the bench.

Wrexham turned instead to free agent Steven Fletcher, the former Sheffield Wednesday striker. Fletcher has just two goals for the Dragons, who welcomed Mullin back from injury in early September. He has scored seven times since.