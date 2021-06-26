Luke Armstrong believes Harrogate Town move will be 'perfect' for his career

Luke Armstrong is Harrogate Town's third signing of the close season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 24-year-old striker has signed for the League Two Sulphurites on a permanent deal from Salford City, having spent last term on loan at Hartlepool United.

Following two stints with Championship outfit Middlesbrough and successful loan spells at Gateshead and Accrington Stanley, Armstrong was snapped up by the ambitious Ammies in the summer of 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He managed just one goal in 21 League Two appearances during his first season there and barely featured in 2020/21, resulting in him making the temporary switch to Pools.

Luke Armstrong has joined the Sulphurites from League Two rivals Salford City.

But, having proved that he still possesses that much-sought-after knack of scoring goals during his time at Victoria Park, Armstrong believes that he has joined a club where he will now be able to kick on and prove himself as a Football League player.

"I’m over the moon," said Armstrong following his unveiling as Harrogate's third summer signing.

"As soon as I heard about it I thought it would be the perfect move for me to get going in the [Football] League and at a club which has done exceptionally well in their first season in the EFL.

“Speaking to the manager, he has massive ambitions and it’s a real family club which will be perfect for me to get my career going again.

“It's a club which has players dying to play for the badge, works hard for each other and as a team, in every league they’ve come in, clubs have had a bit of fear against them and they know they’ll be in for a tough game."

Armstrong, who will wear the number 29 shirt at Wetherby Road, scored 14 times in the National League for Pools last term, including a crucial strike during their recent play-off final triumph over Torquay United.

And the Durham-born forward is confident that he will be able to deliver in front of goal for Town.

“I’m a centre-forward so the main thing I want to bring is goals," he added.

"I’ll always work hard and people always describe me as a box player so if I get chances inside the box, hopefully I can put them away.”