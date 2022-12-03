News you can trust since 1754
Luke Armstrong leads way but top performances are shared out in Harrogate Town's player ratings at Rochdale

Harrogate Town recorded back-to-back League Two wins for the first time this season.

By Stuart Rayner
3 minutes ago

Luke Armstrong scored twice but as our player ratings demonstrate, there was no shortage of good performances.

Pete Jameson – an excellent first-half save 7Kayne Ramsay – coped well with a heavy workload 6Warren Burrell – solid at centre-back 6Kyle Ferguson – some really good defending at times 7Jaheim Headley – one hairy moment his quality got him out of but that apart he looked the real deal 7George Thomson – brilliant strike to equalise 7Josh Falkingham – the midfield general is so important to Town 7Danny Grant – lively on the left of midfield 7Josh Coley – excellent run for Armstrong's first goal 7Luke Armstrong – asked to do a job for the team on the right, he was also able to claim the glory of two goals and an assist 8Sam Folarin – deserved his goal 7

Substitutes:

TERRIFIC GOAL: Harrogate Town midfielder George Thomson
Tyler Frost (for Thomson, 81) – N/AJosh Austerfield (for Grant, 83) – N/ABrad Williams (for Coley, 89) – N/AEmmanuel Ilesanmi (for Folarin, 89) – N/A

Not used: Welch-Hayes, Horbury, Giles.

