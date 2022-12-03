Luke Armstrong leads way but top performances are shared out in Harrogate Town's player ratings at Rochdale

Pete Jameson – an excellent first-half save 7Kayne Ramsay – coped well with a heavy workload 6Warren Burrell – solid at centre-back 6Kyle Ferguson – some really good defending at times 7Jaheim Headley – one hairy moment his quality got him out of but that apart he looked the real deal 7George Thomson – brilliant strike to equalise 7Josh Falkingham – the midfield general is so important to Town 7Danny Grant – lively on the left of midfield 7Josh Coley – excellent run for Armstrong's first goal 7Luke Armstrong – asked to do a job for the team on the right, he was also able to claim the glory of two goals and an assist 8Sam Folarin – deserved his goal 7