Luke Armstrong’s brace helps Harrogate Town continue their unbeaten streak over Mansfield Town

Harrogate Town’s hoodoo over Mansfield Town continued as Luke Armstrong’s brace and an Alex Pattison goal secured a comprehensive 3-0 home win.

The victory means Mansfield have now failed to beat Town in all six meetings between the two clubs – a sequence encompassing five defeats and just one draw.

Simon Weaver’s men forged ahead in the fifth minute when Pattison raced onto Danny Grant’s ball through the left channel and confidently side-footed past goalkeeper Christy Pym from six yards.

Pym was similarly exposed when home defender Joe Mattock played Armstrong clear on goal after dispossessing Lucas Akins in his own half and the Harrogate striker made no mistake with a clinical 12-yard finish after 19 minutes.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Harrogate Town at Sixfields on April 18, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

It was 3-0 two minutes into first-half stoppage time when Grant released Jaheim Headley down the left and he was afforded enough time to slip before squaring to Armstrong who prodded in from four yards to double his goal tally for the season in one afternoon.