Luke Ayling has issued an emotional statement after leaving Leeds United to join Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at Elland Road in the summer, therefore it appears likely he has played his last game for the Whites. Social media has been flooded with tributes to the defender, who became a hit with fans after joining from Bristol City in 2016.

A mainstay of the side that took Leeds back to the Premier League in 2020, Ayling has left having made a total of 268 appearances for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His statement, issued on Instagram, read: “As you might’ve seen, I’ve joined Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the season and my contract at Leeds expires in the summer, you can never predict the future but it seems as though it’s time to say goodbye. I came to Leeds eight years ago with a fiancée and I leave with an amazing wife, two beautiful children and memories that I will never forget.

Luke Ayling has issued an emotional statement after leaving Leeds United. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“There are so many highlights from my rime at Elland Road and obviously promotion to the Premier League tops them all. Those years with Marcelo and the connection we had between the players and the fans was incredible. I’d like to thank all the managers and staff that I have worked with during my time here – but I have to give extra thanks to Marcelo and his team for all they did for my career and my family. I will be eternally grateful.

“I loved pulling on a Leeds shirt, every single time. Moments that stick in my mind are the goal against Huddersfield just before lockdown, the promotion run when football restarted and many of the games in the season we finished ninth in the Premier League, even staying up the following year at Brentford was brilliant because we shared it with you.

"To go on and wear the armband was an even greater honour and I got to do that against Birmingham when we celebrated our centenary at Elland Road and also at Anfield for our first game back in the top flight, it’s hard to think of a greater privilege.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank every single teammate I’ve had over the years with a special mention for Coops [Liam Cooper] and Stu [Dallas], who have been with me every step of the way. There are too many members of staff to thank – you know who you are. From the medical room to the kitchen, from the media department to all of the people that make the match days happen, I appreciate everything.

“Finally, I want to thank you lot, the fans. We have built a relationship together and that has meant so much to me. Walking out home and away to hear you sing ‘Marching On Together’ and having you behind us through the ups and downs has been beyond special.