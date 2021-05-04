Luton Town 0 Rotherham United 0 - player ratings

Had the Millers taken all three points as they had chances to do - even though Luton hit the woodwork twice - that would not have mattered, but it is reflected in the mark Stuart Rayner has handed out.
Jamal Blackman – made a vital save to turn Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's corner onto his post 7
Matthew Olosunde – made a crucial first-half block but sacrificed for a more forward-thinking wing-back option 6
Wes Harding – fought hard against the physical threat of Elijah Adebayo 7
Michael Ihiekwe – defended solidly and communicated well 6
Richard Wood – the captain got on with his job 6
Ryan Giles – two outstanding crosses which ought to have been converted 7
Dan Barlaser – perhaps not helped by his lack of recent football, he was unable to be the creative influence of earlier in the season 6
Ben Wiles– brought something to the midfield on his return 6
Lewis Wing – lively in the first half and had a free-kick saved late on but the toll of recent weeks had taken something from him by then 6
Matt Crooks – hit the woodwork in the first half but also missed a good headed chance 7
Michael Smith – led the line well but missed a great chance from an excellent Giles cross 6.
Substitutes:
Freddie Ladapo (for Crooks, 65) – combination of straying offside and a poor touch denied him a chance 5
Chiedozie Ogbene (for Olosunde, 65) – had one moment down the right but his cross came to nothing 5
Joe Mattock (for Barlaser, 74) – unable to magic something late on 5.
Not used: Johansson, A.MacDonald, S.MacDonald, Lindsay, Sadlier, Jozefzoon.