Luton Town 0 Rotherham United 0 - player ratings

Had the Millers taken all three points as they had chances to do - even though Luton hit the woodwork twice - that would not have mattered, but it is reflected in the mark Stuart Rayner has handed out.

Jamal Blackman – made a vital save to turn Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's corner onto his post 7

Matthew Olosunde – made a crucial first-half block but sacrificed for a more forward-thinking wing-back option 6

BIG SAVE: Rotherham United's Jamal Blackman

Wes Harding – fought hard against the physical threat of Elijah Adebayo 7

Michael Ihiekwe – defended solidly and communicated well 6

Richard Wood – the captain got on with his job 6

Ryan Giles – two outstanding crosses which ought to have been converted 7

Dan Barlaser – perhaps not helped by his lack of recent football, he was unable to be the creative influence of earlier in the season 6

Ben Wiles– brought something to the midfield on his return 6

Lewis Wing – lively in the first half and had a free-kick saved late on but the toll of recent weeks had taken something from him by then 6

Matt Crooks – hit the woodwork in the first half but also missed a good headed chance 7

Michael Smith – led the line well but missed a great chance from an excellent Giles cross 6.

Substitutes:

Freddie Ladapo (for Crooks, 65) – combination of straying offside and a poor touch denied him a chance 5

Chiedozie Ogbene (for Olosunde, 65) – had one moment down the right but his cross came to nothing 5

Joe Mattock (for Barlaser, 74) – unable to magic something late on 5.