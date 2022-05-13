Luton Town 1 Huddersfield Town 1 - player ratings

Danel Sinani opened the scoring against the run of play, only for Sonny Bradley to equalise but Huddersfield were able to get a firm grip of the game after half-time.

Lee Nicholls - confident coming for crosses but did not have many saves to make 6

GOAL: Danel Sinani celebrates opening the scoring for Huddersfield Town

Tom Lees - generally defended well but it was his foul which led to Luton Town's goal 7

Jonathan Hogg - his distribution was not the best in the middle of the back three 6

Naby Sarr - may have been fortunate not to concede a penalty 7

Ollie Turton - fouled late in the half but had been unable to provide much attacking thrust anyway 5

Jon Russell - helped Huddersfield to get to grips with the midfield in the second half 7

Lewis O'Brien - his usual energetic self in central midfield 7

Harry Toffolo - worked the left side well as unusual but unable to score his now customary goal 6

Danel Sinani - not a game he was able to dominate but he took his goal well 8

Duane Holmes - linked well with Pipa when he switched from inside-left to right for the second half 7

Danny Ward - a couple of promising runs in behind but really he did no have enough to work with 6

Substitutes:

Pipa (for Turton, 46) - Terriers improved considerably when he came on 7

Jordan Rhodes (for Ward, 72) - the game was very tight when he came on 5

Sorba Thomas (for Sinani, 85) - N/A