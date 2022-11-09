Luton Town boss confirms Southampton talks ahead of Rotherham United visit

The Hatters lost 2-0 at Stoke City on Tuesday night in what could be Jones’ final game in charge with the Welshman permitted to hold discussions with the Saints following the Championship contest.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked by Southampton after almost four years in charge on Monday with the club seeking a swift replacement.

Luton host Rotherham United at Kenilworth Road on Saturday in the final weekend of Championship action before the World Cup break and it is unclear if Jones will be in the dugout for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is wonderful to be linked but nothing has been decided. It is speculation. Everyone can ask me a million times but Southampton asked me in the right way, Luton have given me an opportunity to go and speak to them. That’s where we are,” insisted Jones.

“The players would have been unsettled by the speculation, but they are a great group. They want to do well and that’s probably why I have an opportunity tomorrow that they have given me.

“It is a club that is constantly on the up. We have improved year in, year out and we do it on a fraction of the budget of many other Championship clubs. It is a bottom-six budget and we are a top-six team. There are not six better teams in this league. And this club is bigger than me, it is bigger than the chief executive and bigger than any player.”