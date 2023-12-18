Maddy Cusack death: Sheffield United investigation finds "no wrongdoing"

An investigation into the death of Sheffield United footballer Maddy Cusack found “no evidence of wrongdoing”.

Cusack, who played for and worked for the club, died on September 20 at the age of 27.

Derbyshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and an inquest has been opened and adjourned.

In November, the Maddy Cusack Foundation shared a speech online attributed to Cusack’s mother which it said was given at a memorial service in October. The speech said Cusack’s spirit “was allowed to be broken” by football.

Maddy Cusack of Sheffield United in action during the Barclays FA Women's Championship match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at Prenton Park on November 08, 2020 in Birkenhead, England. Maddy died on September 20, 2023 (Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

However, the club announced on Monday that the investigation had now closed with no evidence found of any wrongdoing.

A club statement released on Monday read: "At the request of and with co-operation from Maddy's family, we appointed an independent third party to carry out a formal investigation into concerns the family raised about processes and conduct at the club.

"Following a thorough review of the valuable input provided by each of the key witnesses put forward by Maddy's family and the club, the investigation has found no evidence of wrongdoing.

"The club is always looking for ways to evolve and will reflect on the outcomes and recommendations arising from the investigation to consider how processes and policies may be improved.

"Following Maddy's death, the club provided staff with the opportunity to engage with additional external support. We have and will continue to review and expand the club-wide wellbeing support offered to our staff and to increase the learning and development opportunities for all staff around language and culture, welfare and mental health awareness. We have also recently strengthened our women's and girls' structure with the addition of a new highly experienced head of women's and girls' football and other key appointments.

“We wish to offer support to Maddy's family and the Maddy Cusack Foundation, MC8, and hope to work with them to continue the lasting positive impact Maddy had.”

A speech said to have been given by Cusack’s mother at a memorial in October read: “The saddest and most utterly heartbreaking reason why I am having to stand here and speak to you today is because of football.

“From February this year, the indomitable, irrepressible spirit, the spirit called Maddy, the spirit that I had so fearlessly protected was allowed to be broken. Taking her away from me.

“Those who knew Maddy well will be aware that she had no long-standing mental health issues or troubles. Not that there would be anything to be ashamed of if there were, but there were not. Those that didn’t know her need to know that.