Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad says Mads Andersen "earned the right" to move to the Premier League after completing his widely-expected move.

The Danish centre-back has joined Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

“Mads’ dedication and professionalism earned the right to honour his wishes and allow him to pursue a new challenge in his career," said El-Ahmad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His success whilst with the club provides further evidence of the excellent player development pathway established at Oakwell, progressing into one of the best defenders in the league last season and adopting a leadership role within our squad.

MOVE: Mads Andersen has joined Luton Town for an undisclosed fee

“Watching his development both as a footballer and human being has been extremely rewarding and it has been a pleasure to have worked with a professional such as Mads.

“We’d like to once again extend our gratitude to him and send our best wishes for the future for someone who is a top professional.”

After joining from AC Horsens in 2019, Andersen broke the record for most Barnsley appearances by an overseas player - 175 - but his contrbution was about more than loingevity, with the defender recognised by many as the best centre-back in last season's League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds narrowly missed promotion to the Championship when they were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final despite playing the majority of the game with 10 men after a red card for Adam Phillips. The Owls' goal came in stoppage time of extra time.

Barnsley have since lost manager Michael Duff to Swansea City.