Last April, the Shaymen famously turned over leaders Wrexham 3-1 and became the first side to beat the Red Dragons in 29 National League matches.On Tuesday, Chris Millington's side provided a stunning encore against Chesterfield on another special occasion for Town.

A brilliant 4-2 triumph ensured that the Spireites' champagne remained on ice.

For Halifax, there is the tantalising potential for corks to be popped in late May if they maintain their recent form levels.

FC Halifax Town manager Chris Millington (right) and assistant Andy Cooper (centre). Picture: Marcus Branston.

The thrilling victory - with the display of flying winger Andrew Oluwabori being a particular stand-out - extended the Shaymen's unbeaten run to eight matches. They have won seven to move into the play-offs.

Key fixtures still remain, most notably a Roses game with Oldham, but if Town can consistently recreate the intense, front-foot traits they showed against Chesterfield, then they would pose problems for a rival in the end-of-season lottery.

For their part, Town are remaining grounded and with good reason. Seven games remain, including Saturday's visit of fellow form side Ebbsfleet.

Assistant manager Andy Cooper said: "As delighted as we are at beating the champions-elect, I think in our own humble way we'll take the three points and move on because the games are going to come thick and fast now and we can't afford to get too high after a performance like that.