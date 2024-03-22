Magnificent FC Halifax Town memorably turn The Shay into a house of pain for National League leaders once again to gatecrash Chesterfield's promotion party

WHEN you are on the cusp of automatic promotion back to the English Football League, the last place you want to visit is FC Halifax Town's home ground of The Shay.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Last April, the Shaymen famously turned over leaders Wrexham 3-1 and became the first side to beat the Red Dragons in 29 National League matches.On Tuesday, Chris Millington's side provided a stunning encore against Chesterfield on another special occasion for Town.

A brilliant 4-2 triumph ensured that the Spireites' champagne remained on ice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For Halifax, there is the tantalising potential for corks to be popped in late May if they maintain their recent form levels.

FC Halifax Town manager Chris Millington (right) and assistant Andy Cooper (centre). Picture: Marcus Branston.FC Halifax Town manager Chris Millington (right) and assistant Andy Cooper (centre). Picture: Marcus Branston.
FC Halifax Town manager Chris Millington (right) and assistant Andy Cooper (centre). Picture: Marcus Branston.

The thrilling victory - with the display of flying winger Andrew Oluwabori being a particular stand-out - extended the Shaymen's unbeaten run to eight matches. They have won seven to move into the play-offs.

Key fixtures still remain, most notably a Roses game with Oldham, but if Town can consistently recreate the intense, front-foot traits they showed against Chesterfield, then they would pose problems for a rival in the end-of-season lottery.

For their part, Town are remaining grounded and with good reason. Seven games remain, including Saturday's visit of fellow form side Ebbsfleet.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Assistant manager Andy Cooper said: "As delighted as we are at beating the champions-elect, I think in our own humble way we'll take the three points and move on because the games are going to come thick and fast now and we can't afford to get too high after a performance like that.

"But it shows the levels that the players are capable of."

Related topics:ChesterfieldNational LeagueEnglish Football LeagueFC Halifax TownHalifax