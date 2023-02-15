BRADFORD CITY manager Mark Hughes is confident that the overwhelming majority of Bantams supporters are behind his side's patient, methodical and possession-based playing style.

City took time to break down midweek opponents Tranmere before Jamie Walker's opener on the stroke of half-time.

There was unease among some home followers at a perceived inability to turn possession into clear-cut chances ahead of that moment and before Andy Cook made the game safe in the 74th minute with a header in a 2-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes, whose side have won back-to-back games and are seeking to end a good week on a high note at home to Barrow on Saturday, explained: "I have talked before about the balance. If we need to go long, we go long.

Mark Hughes celebrates at full time on Tuesday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"I don't advocate playing over and over again in areas where it's not the right thing to do. We do (go long sometimes) and you see that in our play and when we get the balance right, I think we're excellent.

"It (Tuesday) was a case of drawing the opposition out because they did not really want to engage and dropped off and we had to be patient to play through the lines and when we did, then we were right at their back four with good possession in key areas of the field rather than just going back to front where if it's a 50-50 and there's a turn-over, you get transitions and when there's too many in the game that's when you lose control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought that element of our play was strong and don't think there was too much sound from the crowd. They understood. There were maybe a couple of occasions when they thought we took one pass too many, but more often than not, we worked the position and then got up the pitch. It's how we play, we play this way and I think we will create chances and win games like this."

On the importance of retaining possession, Hughes continued: "You put the game at risk sometimes when you constantly hit balls into areas and are chasing after it as you get too many turnovers.