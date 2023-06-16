All Sections
Former Huddersfield Town loanee Levi Colwill has travelled with England for their Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST

The defender has taken the place of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Lewis Dunk, who has had to pull out. Colwill spent last season as Dunk’s club teammate at Brighton, although his first temporary move away from his parent club Chelsea was to West Yorkshire.

He impressed at the John Smith’s Stadium, adapting seamlessly to life in the Championship and making 32 appearances for the Terriers. Speaking ahead of the Malta clash, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate said: "He’ll [Colwill] stay with us, certainly until we get back to Manchester and we’re able to assess where we are within this group and who’s available for the next game.

“But the intention is that he’s with the under-21s and we obviously want to get him back into that because that’s an important tournament for his development as well. He’s done really well. He’s settled in very, very well with the group, we know he’s a good player already. He’s young but we’re impressed with his mentality, have been all season, and his ability.”

Colwill impressed for the Terriers. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesColwill impressed for the Terriers. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Colwill impressed for the Terriers. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England will take on Malta at 7:45pm tonight (June 16).

