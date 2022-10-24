When the former Bradford City centre-back picked up a groin injury in September 2021, the Sulphurites were third in League Two. Although he made 14 more starts that season – winning four of them – they came in three chunks and Harrogate finished the campaign a disappointing 19th in League Two.

That form carried over into this season, to the extent that they travel to Walsall in 20th. That, though, marks an improvement having won two and drawn one of their last three matches in all competitions.

McArdle lost his first three starts of the season as he got up to speed but since then the 35-year-old has played a key part in the last two league games.

INFLUENTIAL: Harrogate Town centre-back Rory McArdle

Manager Simon Weaver called him a "man-mountain" after his performance in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Tranmere Rovers.

“Rory was absolutely integral to us getting a point because they didn’t half get some balls into our box, especially later on after they really grew into the game," he said.

“They’ve got some good wide men, they got their full-backs overlapping and delivered crosses, but Rory was in the middle of the six-yard-box on countless occasions.

“We were on the back foot, it was difficult, but you’d expect that against Tranmere. Defending is part of the game and Rory was a man-mountain for us and kept the score at 1-1.”

Until what is so far only a mini-revival, Harrogate had gone ten games without a win in all competitions, drawing just two. Now they have opened up a three-point gap to the relegation zone.

Harrogate were forced into a defensive reshuffle just before half-time at Tranmere, Warren Burrell dropping back from midfield to replace McArdle's centre-back partner Joe Mattock. The former Rotherham United defender's hamstring strain makes him a doubt to play at the Bescot Stadium.