Manager Matt Taylor on why Rotherham United's no-risks selection cannot mean any letting up at Wigan Athletic

Manager Matt Taylor has warned Rotherham United fans there will be a few unfamiliar names at Wigan Athletic on Monday but with so many supporters in attendance, he will be looking to put on a show in the last game of the Championship season.

The Millers have done their job for the season, ending six years of yo-yoing between League One and the Championship by avoiding relegation with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Monday. Wigan know their fate too, heading as they are to the third tier.

And Taylor has made his mind up on who to keep, who to offer new deals to and who not to when it comes to his squad.

But he insists there are still things to play for.

Avoiding defeat will take Rotherham to the 50-point milestone for the first time at this level since 2004.

As someone from the area, Taylor will not want to lose to the Latics with a strong contingent of friends and family in the crowd. But the fact there are expected to be over 4,000 Millers heading across the Pennines for a party is even bigger in his mind.

Even so, he cannot push players who have been carrying injuries or rushed back early from them through a meaningless game, particularly when some will be looking to wrap up transfers in the summer.

"Chieo (Ogbene) and Shane (Ferguson) will be obvious absentees from Monday's game and we won't risk Ollie Rathbone or Ben Wiles in a position of risk of further exposure with the problems they've already got," he revealed. "We've got to make a decision on Cam Humphreys too but we want to be competitive.

ABSENT: Chiedozie Ogbene injured his hamstring in what could prove to be his last Rotherham United appearance

"We want to put out a team which is capable of winning this game of football so we've got to try and get the balance right.

"There will be some names on the bench which through no fault of their own people won't recognise. It's a great opportunity for a couple of young boys.

"But we know we're going to be well-supported at Wigan, we want to put on a performance."

Now Rotherham know what division they will be playing in, discussions have opened about players' futures and will carry on until next week. Some are out fo the club's hands, for example Ogbene, who will get what Taylor called the club's "best offer" but is bound to have others from higher-ranked and better-resourced rivals.

"I think we're pretty much there on what we want to be working with next season from what we have here already so it's not last-chance saloon or a game to impress, we've just got to continue being ourselves, put our best foot forward and try and perform well in a slightly different atmosphere where all of a sudden there's no external pressure, we can go into a game with a bit of lightness about us.

"Verbally I've done a couple (of contract offers) today and that will get confirmed with agents and various people in the next 24, 48 hours.

"These meetings will continue until Wednesday next week.

"The ones who play a big part on Monday will need time to prepare for that so I'll probably see them on Tuesday, Wednesday.