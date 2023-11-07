Manager Matt Taylor reveals Rotherham United were heading for dressing-room dressing down before Christ Tiehi equaliser

Rotherham United were heading for a dressing-room telling off as well as defeat before they summoned up the spirit to claim a 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town, manager Matt Taylor has revealed.

FRUSTRATION: Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor was unhappy with how Ipswich Town's second equaliser came about

The Millers manager was delighted with the determination his players showed to limit the Championship's top scorers to just three shots on goal – two scored and one saved by Viktor Johansson late on to stop the game zig-zagging again.

But he was frustrated at the way they gave Ipswich the opportunity to score what looked like being an 88th-minute winner as Ollie Rathbone's attempted clearance bounced off Jack Taylor and Johansson before dribbling over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'll be honest, the players saved themselves a real b******ing because 90 seconds/two minutes before Ipswich's (second) goal we turned down the chance to deliver a set-piece moment which we played short, which I've got no problem with so long as the ball ends up in the box," said Taylor. "It got cut out, they broke away and the goal was a result of that.

"When you're 2-1 down and you have a long throw it's definitely going in the box and all the players are there so the players have got to understand a few moments for us to keep improving but in the last couple of games we've shown incredible spirit and character to come back when we've been down."

The long throw-in he talked about fell to Christ Tiehi in the second added minute and the midfielder steered the ball home from the edge of the penalty area.

"I was so pleased we got something out of the game for the effort the players put in," said Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We started so well, Sam (Nombe) getting his first goal (in the fourth minute) and the whole place was up.

"We were so naive to allow the opportunity and that space for the equaliser and at times we had to hold on against a very good attacking team but when the ball was in dangerous areas for us and we were getting set-piece moments we looked like we could create so I always felt we had a chance.

"Their second goal was a ricochet. They had so many moments of good quality so for that to go against us was almost heartbreaking.