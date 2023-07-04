All Sections
Managerial departure affecting Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town

Duncan Ferguson has left his job at Forest Green Rovers a month from the start of the new season.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST

The brief statement announcing the news was vague on detail but chairman Dale Vince’s comment that: "This was a very difficult decision to make,” suggests the Scot may have been sacked rather than resigning.

The legendary former striker had served as a caretaker manager at Everton before, but Forest Green was his first full-time managerial job when he took it in January.

Despite a hugely unexpected victory over Sheffield Wednesday which did great damage to the Owls' promotion hopes, Ferguson was unable to save them from relegation. They finished bottom of League One, 19 points adrift of safety. The win over Darren Moore’s side was the only one of his tenure.

But their experience of winning League Two in 2021-22, edging out an Exeter City side managed by current Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor on goal difference, made them promotion contenders in a division whose profile will be raised by the addition of Wrexham and Notts County, but which already had some ambitious and big-spending sides in it after Bradford City, Stockport County, Gillingham and Salford City all missed out last season.

With a new manager in Grant McCann and eight new signings before the start of pre-season, Doncaster Rovers have cause for optimism too.

Why Ferguson is leaving now is not entirely clear.

The new season starts on August 5, with Forest Green at Harrogate Town the following weekend.

LEAVING: Duncan Ferguson has departed Forest Green RoversLEAVING: Duncan Ferguson has departed Forest Green Rovers
At the start of the day, only three clubs in the Football League were without a manager and all were from Yorkshire – Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley. Daniel Farke is expected to be confirmed as the new Leeds manager before the day is out.

