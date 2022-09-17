Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips suffers injury blow ahead of England's games against Germany and Italy

The 26-year-old, who joined Manchester City from Leeds in the summer, was absent as Pep Guardiola’s side beat Wolves 3-0 and is now set to withdraw from the England squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

Phillips has struggled to establish himself since joining City but he is clearly still admired by England manager Gareth Southgate, who selected the midfielder in his latest squad despite a lack of game-time at club level.

He has made just three substitute appearances for Guardiola’s side totalling 14 minutes because of injury.

The most recent of those outings came in Wednesday’s Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund, offering hope that he was nearing fitness.

The World Cup in Qatar kicks off in mid-November but it has been reported that Phillips has a chance of being fit in time.

Phillips, who has 23 international caps and shone in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final last year, has endured a frustrating time since leaving Leeds for City in a £42million deal in the summer.

Phillips, who suffered two significant shoulder injuries during his time at Leeds, hurt his shoulder again during City’s friendly against Barcelona in August.