The Belgian playmaker was forced off by injury in the win over Internazionale in Istanbul, but was still in a celebratory mood after watching his teammates secure the trophy.

Rodri struck in the second-half and his effort proved decisive, securing the third major trophy of Manchester City’s season. A video shared on social media has shown the Belgian sporting a retro Owls shirt following the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is uncertain how De Bruyne ended up wearing the blue and white of Wednesday, but ex-Owls defender Glenn Loovens was pictured at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium with the same shirt on social media before the game.