All Sections
News you can trust since 1754

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne spotted in Sheffield Wednesday shirt after Champions League final win over Inter Milan

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne was spotted wearing a Sheffield Wednesday shirt after being crowned a UEFA Champions League winner.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST

The Belgian playmaker was forced off by injury in the win over Internazionale in Istanbul, but was still in a celebratory mood after watching his teammates secure the trophy.

Rodri struck in the second-half and his effort proved decisive, securing the third major trophy of Manchester City’s season. A video shared on social media has shown the Belgian sporting a retro Owls shirt following the win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is uncertain how De Bruyne ended up wearing the blue and white of Wednesday, but ex-Owls defender Glenn Loovens was pictured at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium with the same shirt on social media before the game.

Most Popular
De Bruyne featured in the Champions League win. Image: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty ImagesDe Bruyne featured in the Champions League win. Image: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
De Bruyne featured in the Champions League win. Image: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
Related topics:Manchester CityChampions League