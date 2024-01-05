Manchester City v Huddersfield Town: Anniversary present for Darren Moore would provide the third-round story

EXACTLY one year ago tomorrow, Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore was at the front and centre of arguably the moment of FA Cup third-round weekend, an iconic date in the domestic football calendar.

His Sheffield Wednesday side shocked Newcastle United in front of a watching TV audience of millions in round three in 2022-23.

Should his present-day club stun cup holders Manchester City in their own back garden on Sunday, it is fair to say that it would comfortably surpass that moment last January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire teams’ record in cup competitions at the Etihad over the past decade or so is pretty rough, as many would suspect.

Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore.

Leeds United, Wednesday, Barnsley, Rotherham United and Hull City have all been humbled, with a rare success seeing Middlesbrough win there in January 2015.

Moore said: "It’s a one-off in terms of the magnitude of the arena and what they have done over a consistent number of seasons.

"But I am thrilled that 6,000 of our fans are going and it shows what the game means to us, from a club perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We go there for a day we look forward to. My dad said to me when I was eight or nine about playing professional football and closing my eyes and thinking of the arena.

"It’s a wonderful occasion for us - and for a manager to look at our progress as a team and club - and the FA Cup is a special moment for us all. We all have our memories in some capacity and we can bring back memories and look forward to the future.”

Occasionally, the cup conjures special stories. While it would be a superlative achievement for Huddersfield to navigate their way into round four, at the very least, Moore is hopeful that the thing that his side can control - their own performance levels - is looked after.

It would provide something, heading into the priority business of the league, with Town having work to do to retain their second-tier status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore added: "The biggest thing you pride yourself on is performance. Because when you get the performance, then other things follow - results, opportunities in games. That’s the biggest thing we will focus on.

"We feel we have been getting that over recent weeks. We have to maintain that along with the togetherness to progress as a team. We cannot afford to lose that.”

Meanwhile, Town have followed up the signing of Chelsea midfield loanee Alex Matos with the permanent addition of Serbian striker Bojan Radulović, who joins from Finnish champions HJK Helsinki.On the 6ft 3in frontman, 24, who had a previous spell in England at Brighton, Moore said: “We are really pleased to get him on board.