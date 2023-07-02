Manchester City youngster kicks off Hull City's summer recruitment drive

Liam Delap has become Hull City's first signing of the summer.

The England youth international joins on loan from Manchester City.

Delap will join up with the Tigers for their pre-season tour of Turkey, which includes a friendly against Galatasaray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The son of former Republic of Ireland international Rory had two disappointing loan spells last season, scoring three goals for Stoke City before moving to Preston North End and adding just one more to his tally.

But Pep Guardiola has great faith in a 20-year-old striker who scored against Bournemouth in the League Cup on his senior debut for the Citizens, so the fact he has been entrusted with Hull is a coup for the Championship club and their highly-rated coach Liam Rosenior.

The Tigers are also believed to have shown an interest in loaning former Everton left-back Ruben Vinagre from Portuguese club Sporting. Hull released left-back Callum Elder at the end of last season.