Manchester City youngster set to snub interest from Celtic to join Huddersfield Town on loan

Manchester City youngster James McAtee is set to snub interest from Scottish Champions Celtic in favour of joining Huddersfield Town on loan, according to reports in Scotland.

By Ben McKenna
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 11:43 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 11:45 am

The Terriers emerged as contenders for the youngster earlier this week, with the player also being linked with a move to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Huddersfield made good use of the loan market last term, with Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill enjoying a fine season at the John Smith's Stadium and it looks like something Carlos Corberan wants to do again as the Town look to replicate their feats from last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

McAtee, an England youth international has played a handful of times for Man City but a loan move this summer looks the most sensible option as he aims to increase his game time.

LINKED: Reports in Scotland have claimed that James McAtee is ready to snub Celtic in favour of Huddersfield Town. Picture: Getty Images.

The Salford-born player made his City debut in their League Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers last September and made his first Premier League appearance in November, as he came on as a substitute in a 3-0 home win over Everton.

McAtee is a product of the Man City academy and scored 17 goals in 22 Premier League 2 from midfield for the club's Under-23s side last term.

Manchester CityCelticPremier League