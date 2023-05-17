All Sections
Bernardo Silva atones in style as Manchester City dethrone Real Madrid in Champions League mauling

Bernardo Silva struck twice in the first half as Manchester City produced a sensational performance to dethrone holders Real Madrid and reach the Champions League final.

By YP Sport
Published 17th May 2023, 22:21 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 22:21 BST

Eder Militao also turned into his own net and Julian Alvarez added another late on as City claimed a comprehensive 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium to power into next month's Istanbul showpiece 5-1 on aggregate.

Eder Militao also turned into his own net and Julian Alvarez added another late on as City claimed a comprehensive 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium to power into next month’s Istanbul showpiece 5-1 on aggregate.

City’s victory was every bit as comprehensive as the scoreline suggests with the 14-time European champions struggling to live with the pace and movement of Pep Guardiola’s mesmeric side.

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal in the Champions League semi-final win over Real Madrid (Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire)
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal in the Champions League semi-final win over Real Madrid (Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

Toni Kroos did hit the woodwork at 1-0 but it was a rare bright moment from a Real team that was simply overwhelmed.

It was sweet revenge for City after defeat at the same stage last season and the upcoming final against Inter Milan could now be the crowning glory of a magnificent treble.

The hosts made a blistering start and soon established a dominance that lasted for almost the entirety of the game. They controlled possession for large spells in the first leg too but this time they were more dynamic and, unlike last week in the Bernabeu, Madrid looked far from comfortable.

Silva said after the match that he was poor in the first leg in Madrid and had been determined to make up for that. He said: “We were very resilient, passionate and organised and I’m so happy with this performance.

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal with fellow scorer Bernardo Silva who had earlier scored twice against Real Madrid (Picture: PA)
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal with fellow scorer Bernardo Silva who had earlier scored twice against Real Madrid (Picture: PA)

“My performance in Madrid was not what I wanted and I tried to compensate for that because I didn’t feel very good at all after the first leg and I had to do better for my team-mates and the fans.”

The Portuguese warned it will not be easy against Inter Milan in the final, adding: “I watched their game yesterday, they’re a very organised team. They look very strong, defensively organised and quick on the counter-attack.”

