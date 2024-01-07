.Darren Moore praises Huddersfield Town for backs-to-wall performance in 5-0 defeat at Manchester City
Nobody realistically expected anything other than a home win but the relegation-threatened Championship side showed huge defensive discipline and determination to keep the world's best team at bay until Phil Foden broke the deadlock after 33 minutes.
To follow it just minutes later with a slightly fortuitous Julian Alvarez goal was decisive because Town's counter-attacks, led by Sorba Thomas, looked capable of nicking a goal but perhaps not two as City monopolised the ball.
"We tried to nullify the areas we know Man City are excellent in and I thought we did that to start off with," reflected Moore.
"Once their first goal went in and a quickfire second the game runs away you but it's nothing the boys should feel disgraced about because they nullified a lot of the areas where Manchester City can be really devastating in.
"When they get into those dangerous areas around the box, that's where you've got to be switched on.
"When the first goal goes in if we could have just regained our composure and nullified the second goal we could probably get to half-time still in the game.
"If I had one slight critique it's that we could have fashioned a bit better opportunities when we did break out but there's nothing but credit to the players."
With David Kasumu injured in training on Friday and Jonathan Hogg out with a chest infection, Moore gave debuts to signings Alex Matos, from the start, and substitute Bojan Radulovic.
Brodie Spencer started on his return from a loan at Motherwell and fellow teenager Tom Iorpenda made a brief first senior appearance from the bench.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.