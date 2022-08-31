Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Forest (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

The 22-year-old bagged a 26-minute first-half treble to put Forest to the sword, just four days after doing the same to Crystal Palace.

He is now the first player in the Premier League era to score nine goals in his first five games and surely Andy Cole and Alan Shearer’s record high of 34 goals in a season will get shattered this term.

Haaland was less than two years old when Forest, who his dad used to play for, last visited Manchester City in the league and City are an unrecognisable club from the one that won that second-tier clash 3-0 back in 2002.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

They have dominated the Premier League in recent years and are an even more frightening prospect with Haaland now spearheading the attack.

This is Forest’s first season back in the top flight since 1999 and their evening soon became about damage limitation after Haaland’s early double put them in cruise control.

He needed only 12 minutes to break the deadlock as he showed a brilliant instinct to get in front of Joe Worrall at the near post and stab Phil Foden’s cross past Dean Henderson.

Forest held out for another 11 minutes before he bagged again, tapping into an empty net after Neco Williams’ tackle on Foden fell perfectly for him eight yards out.

City had another goal ruled out for offside after John Stones converted at the far post from Haaland’s flick on, but he was in an offside position.

There was no reprieve for Forest as the Norway striker ensured he would be taking another match-ball home in the 38th minute.