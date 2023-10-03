Arsenal are said to have identified ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips as a leading candidate to bolster their midfield.

Kalvin Phillips left Leeds United for Manchester City last year. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular minutes since swapping Leeds for Manchester City in 2022.

He has made a total of 26 appearances under Pep Guardiola, taking on the role of a supporting cast member as the Cityzens scooped a treble of trophies last season.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, he has been identified as a potential transfer target by Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners currently sit third in the Premier League, one point behind table-toppers Manchester City.

A move to the Emirates Stadium would reunite him with close friend and former teammate Ben White, as well as another ex-Leeds teammate in Eddie Nketiah.