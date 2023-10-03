All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down

Manchester City's ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips a 'leading candidate' for Arsenal

Arsenal are said to have identified ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips as a leading candidate to bolster their midfield.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 09:40 BST
Kalvin Phillips left Leeds United for Manchester City last year. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesKalvin Phillips left Leeds United for Manchester City last year. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Kalvin Phillips left Leeds United for Manchester City last year. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular minutes since swapping Leeds for Manchester City in 2022.

He has made a total of 26 appearances under Pep Guardiola, taking on the role of a supporting cast member as the Cityzens scooped a treble of trophies last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, he has been identified as a potential transfer target by Arsenal.

Most Popular

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners currently sit third in the Premier League, one point behind table-toppers Manchester City.

A move to the Emirates Stadium would reunite him with close friend and former teammate Ben White, as well as another ex-Leeds teammate in Eddie Nketiah.

Phillips has appeared as a substitute in each of Manchester City’s last two Premier League fixtures, entering the fray against Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Related topics:Kalvin PhillipsManchester CityMikel ArtetaBen WhitePremier LeaguePep Guardiola