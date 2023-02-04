Erik ten Hag felt several players “crossed the line” in the incident which saw Manchester United’s Casemiro sent off against Crystal Palace as the Brazilian now faces a three-games suspension.

Leeds United face the Red Devils twice in five days as they head to Old Trafford on Wednesday before welcoming their old rivals to Elland Road the following Sunday. Casemiro was sent off for grabbing Will Hughes by the throat during Man United’s win over Palace, leaving him on the sidelines for both games against Leeds.

Bruno Fernandes’ early penalty and Marcus Rashford’s second-half strike helped the Red Devils claim yet another home win but a nervy final 20 minutes ensued after Casemiro received a straight red card for violent conduct.

A melee took place between both sets of players after Jeffrey Schlupp shoved Antony off the pitch. After order was restored, referee Andre Marriner was advised to check the pitchside monitor by the VAR to review images of the Brazil international grabbing Hughes by the throat.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Casemiro of Manchester United clashes with Will Hughes of Crystal Palace leading to a red card decision during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on February 04, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“We played a good game,” reflected the Dutchman. “I think we played a brilliant game. It was a really high level first 70 minutes until the incident takes place and then you see this team stands for each other.

“It’s such a good spirit for the team and they don’t accept when a player from us can be badly injured. That is the way Antony got treated. This team sticks together, but of course you have to control your emotions, but it’s really difficult in such a moment.

“Then I see two teams fighting each other, I see two teams where players, several players, are crossing the line and then one player is picked out and sent off. For me, that’s not right.”

Ten Hag said Schlupp could have caused Antony to be “badly injured” by shoving him off the pitch. He then insisted Jordan Ayew should have “definitely” been sent off for his actions in the fight that followed as he expressed frustration over what he feels has been a lack of consistency from VAR.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, applauds fans after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on February 04, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“You bring it up, but that was one of the players who did even worse, I would say, than Casemiro,” said Ten Hag of Ayew. “With Casemiro, you freeze the moment and he’s crossing the line there, but I do definitely.

“You have to be consistent as a VAR. Last week we missed Christian Eriksen (who is out for three months) by a bad foul. No interference from VAR.